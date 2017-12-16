Chuck's Daily Check In 12.16.17

FINAL: Bulls 115 Bucks 109. (Bulls 8-20, 3-12 on the road.)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:: Portis: 27pts Bucks: Antetokounmpo and Middleton each with 29.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis: 10. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 16.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Once again the Bulls made plays at crunch time led by Bobby Portis and Niko Mirotic. Robin Lopez continues his strong low post play showing extraordinary agility and dexterity. Kris Dunn put the clamps on Eric Bledsoe who came in Milwaukee’s third leading scorer. Giannis is a fabulous player but David Nwaba made him earn every one of his 29 points. The Bulls feed off Nwaba’s energy and it’s contagious.

CCI GAME BALL OF THE NIGHT: Fred Hoiberg. He’s done an outstanding job blending in Mirotic while showing confidence in Portis. But coaching in the NBA brings challenges and when Markkanen returns it will be interesting to see how he handles minutes and combinations on the floor.

UP NEXT: Home with Philadelphia Monday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

OKC in triple OT outlasts Philly 119-117. Westbrook 27-18-15. Wowza. Embiid 34 points in 49 minutes. Will he play in Chicago Monday? The Bulls have never played against him. I’d love to see him in uniform on the floor!

UPSET ALERT: Utah beat the Celtics in Boston. The Jazz won despite losing Rudy Gobert (knee) in the opening minutes of the contest. Utah wins in Beantown for the first time since 2008.

Make it 12 straight wins for the Rockets with a convincing win over the Spurs. Chris Paul with another fabulous game: 28 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 steals.

The Raps go to a league best 10-1 at home with a 33 point win over the Nets. DeRozan with a 10-12-10 - 4 steals. The Raps are just a game behind Boston in the loss column.

Somebody had to win between Memphis and ATL, right? Envelope please: congrats to the Grizzlies. Hawks fall to 6-23.

The Heat own the Hornets winning for the 24th time in 30 meetings. Miami’s Tyler Johnson has connected on 20 of his last 32 - 3 point field goal attempts. With tonight's victory, Erik Spoelstra has tied Pat Riley (454) for most wins in Heat franchise history.

The Pelicans have issues holding on to second half double digit leads. The past two weeks they’ve suffered five losses as Denver wins in OT.

Got to love the NBA. After losing seven straight the Pistons have won back to back road games. Detroit 104 Pacers 98. Drummond 23 points-13 rebounds.

Washington went on a 17-5 run to beat LAC.

Portland picks up another road win and Orlando picked up another loss, now 11-19.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!