Chuck's Daily Check In 12.14.17

FINAL: Bulls 103 Utah 100. (Bulls 7-20, 5-8 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Mirotic: 29pts . Utah: Mitchell: 32pts

LEADING REBOUNDER: Bulls: Mirotic: 9. Utah: Gobert: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 8. Utah: Mitchell: 6.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 17. The number of Utah turnovers leading to 19 Bulls' points.

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: Mirotic with his second consecutive start with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with back spasms added to his season total , averaging 26pts the past two games..since returning to action four games ago, Niko is averaging 19pts, 5 rebounds, shooting 57% from the field, 52% from 3point range.

CCI GAME BALLS GO TO: Mirotic with another strong game. The 29 points is terrific but I am absolutely diggin ' the nine rebounds and the outstanding individual defense. Another game ball to Dunn who is embracing the responsibility of being a leader on this club and relishing the chance to prove to NBA insiders that his rookie season was just that..a rookie season. Dunn in 34 minutes: 13 points ( big onions late 4th quarter) 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals. OK, one more, (after all this is my column...lol...) Rolo—16pts , 5 rebounds , 3 blocks.

CCI OBSERVATION ON MIROTIC: Niko is getting the ball with more time on the clock this year than last season. He's posting up and taking mid range jumpers not just settling for three point field goal attempts. He told me that he's studying more film this year and with the added off season workouts of twenty pounds, it's made him a better defender. His defense on the Jazz was tremendous as Coach Hoiberg recognized afterward.

UP NEXT: At Milwaukee Friday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Bucks saw their mini three game win streak come to an end losing at NOLA.

Russell Westbrook with a triple double leading OKC past the Pacers in the "Paul George Homecoming Game". Westbrook has now tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple doubles(34) in a calander year. George heard the boos from the Pacers' faithful playing 33 minutes, 3-14 field goals, 12 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 4 turnovers. Melo went 4 of 14 from the field.

Kyrie Irving returned after missing the Bulls game and tossed in 33 points in a home court win over Denver.

Houston beat the Hornets..according to Elias Sports Bureau, Chris Paul is the first player since the 95-96 Bulls' Dennis Rodman to win his first 12 games as a starter with a new team. Rockets have an 11 game win streak. Are they the best team in the NBA? CCI wants to hear from you.

Lou Williams is at it again. Last week he had 35 against the Wizards..last night, another terrific off the bench performance pouring in 31 as the Clippers beat Orlando. DeAndre Jordan collected 20 rebounds.

A bounce back win for the Wizards as Memphis has now dropped 16 of its last 17 games. Memphis is in a major free fall at 8-20.

Portland desperately need a win and they got one starting a road trip beating the Heat 102-95. The Blazers shot 50% from the field and made 20-23 from the line.

It wasn't pretty but a win is a win is a win...Raps over Phoenix. Toronto has won 7 out of their last 8 games.

Congrats to former Bull, Isaiah Canaan inking a contract with the Suns.

Thank you for your in game tweets and I sincerely appreciate the kind words you offer regarding our broadcasts when I'm able to personally meet you at the United Center.

Thanks for reading CCI. E mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure!