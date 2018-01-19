Chuck's Daily Check In 1.19.18

The Bulls are back on the practice floor as they prepare for three-straight on the road, beginning tomorrow in Atlanta (4 PM CT tip).

KRIS DUNN INJURY UPDATE: After further evaluation, Kris Dunn’s two dislocated front teeth were stabilized and have been splinted with braces as the form of treatment. He was also re-evaluated for concussion symptoms and has been placed in the NBA Concussion Protocol. Dunn will be out indefinitely related to the concussion and will not travel with the team to Atlanta.

Our thoughts are with Kris as he goes through this recuperative period. He’s given the Bulls athleticism, tenacity, leadership, defense and increasing confidence in his offensive game.

Playing without Dunn, Head Coach Fred Hoiberg will have some options with Jerian Grant or even playing Zach LaVine at the one. LaVine played some point guard for the Timberwolves, and showcased his versatility in that role.

Niko Mirotic continues to excel and prove that with a new found sense of confidence and belief from the coaching staff, players and, himself, along with a new system, that he’s a difference maker and a terrific sixth man.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

NBA EC Starters: James, Giannis, Irving, DeRozan and Embiid.

NBA WC Starters: Starters: Durant, Curry, Harden, Davis and Cousins.

In a new format with drafts, Steph Curry and LeBron James are the captains. The All Star Game in recent years was a glorified pick up game, perhaps even less intense than a summer pick up game. Nonetheless, Commissioner Adam Silver decided to change things up and I endorse the measure 100%.

Joel Embiid, or should I say, All Star, Joel Embiid, had a robust evening at the expense of the Celtics in Philadelphia’s 89-80 win. Embiid's numbers: 26-16-6 performance. Irving sat this one out.

The Cavs were on the verge of losing to Orlando, but hung on 104-103. Cavs led by as many as 23. Derrick Rose played for the first time since November 7th. Two of Cleveland's three wins since the All Star break have come against the Magic.

The Pacers lost for the 9th straight time when they played in Portland. Nurkic had a monster game of 19 points and a season high 17 rebounds.

Eric Gordon poured in 30, as Houston welcomed the return of James Harden to the lineup after missing seven games with a hamstring strain. Rockets 116 Minnesota 98. Harden played 26 minutes with a 10 points 7 assists game. KAT is ballin'; 22-16-3 and 5 blocks. Wowza!

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!