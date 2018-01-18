Chuck's Daily Check In 1.18.18

Final: Golden State 119 Bulls 112 (Bulls 17-28, 11-12 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Mirotic: 24 points. Golden State: Thompson: 38 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8 Golden State: Pachulia: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Valentine: 7 Golden State: Durant: 7.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 14. Golden State has now won 14 straight road games tying a franchise record to improve to 21-3 on the road and 37-9 overall.

Warriors down by three at halftime outscored the Bulls 32-12 in the 3rd quarter. The Bulls couldn’t buy a basket going 6-24 from the field.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Both teams left it on the floor literally and figuratively.

Kris Dunn chipped and dislocated two front teeth when he fell with 2:52 left in the 4th quarter. He was also evaluated for potential concussion and at this time is cleared of concussion symptoms. He will be re-evaluated today at which time an update will be provided.

It was a nasty fall as Dunn finished the night with 16 points-5 rebounds-4 assists and 3 steals. Jordan Bell starting for the injured Draymond Green suffered an ugly sprained left ankle injury 24 seconds in to the game and did not return. An MRI is scheduled for today.

The Bulls battled for a full 48 minutes and you have to admire the way the Bulls compete on a nightly basis. The Bulls struggled shooting the 3 ball going 10-39. The starters went 5-24 from long range distance.

Without question, Golden State is the best team I’ve seen this year. The Bulls have yet to play Minnesota, Clippers and Nets but showing no disrespect, the Warriors have their own play yard and good luck to those who enter the fray.

It was an off night for Durant (0-5-3s) but Thompson and Curry went a combined 13-24 from 3 point range. Curry did his damage in the first quarter; Thompson in the third. Here’s what I love about Durant and there character of the Warriors: “When they (Curry-Thompson) got it going like that, you just play your role and know your place, man,” Durant said.

Niko Mirotic provided relief scoring 24 draining four-3 point field goals as the Bulls were knocking on the door late in the fourth quarter but couldn’t make shots.

Overall, effort was great. The Bulls were beaten by three future Hall of Fame players.

Up next: At Atlanta Saturday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Steve Clifford returns to the coaching sideline and watched his Hornets make their first ten shots of the game setting a franchise mark for 77 points in the first half in a 133-109 win over the Wizards.

Kent Bazemore nailed a game winning shot over Anthony Davis as the Hawks edged the pesky Pelicans 94-93. A winter storm in Atlanta was witnessed by an announced crowd of 10, 894.

Andre Drummond with a 25-17 night but the Pistons without depth at the point guard position are struggling as inconsistency hamper the Pistons all season long. Raps win in Toronto by 5 Guard Luke Kennard (lottery pick) was available but did not play.

Kawhi Leonard is on the shelf for an indefinite period with a recurring quad injury and thank goodness LaMarcus Aldridge has stepped up his game. He tallied 34 points in a five point win over the Nets.

After losing to the Bulls on Monday, Miami bounced back topping the Bucks in Milwaukee beating Jason Kidd’s team for the second time in four days. Hassan Whiteside with a 27-13-6 block game.

Welcome to life on the road for the Knicks and they better get used to it. Memphis 105 NY 99. Tyreke Evans, an intriguing player for many reasons had 23 points and 10 assists. The Knicks are 5-16 on the road.

OKC ripped the Lakers by 24.

The Clippers won their sixth straight edging Denver 109-104.

Make it 31 losses and counting for the Kings as Utah put 120 points on the board led by Donovan Mitchell’s 34.

Houston’s Gerald Green and Trevor Ariza were each suspended two games for entering the Clippers’ locker-room following an intense Monday night game.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure and Go Bulls!