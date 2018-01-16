Chuck's Daily Check In 1.16.18

FINAL: Bulls 119 (17-27, 11-11 at home) Miami 111.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Holiday: 25 points. Miami: Dragic: 22 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen 9. Miami: Whiteside: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 10. Miami: Dragic: 9.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Bulls cooled off the Heat, snapping Miami’s seven game win streak, putting 119 points on the board. That’s right 119! The ball is moving, the pace is excellent and three point shooting is off the charts. Justin Holiday with 25 — a career high 7 3's. Zach LaVine played 20 minutes, and was rock solid with an 18-5-5 game. The Bulls dished out 27 assists, ten by Kris Dunn, as the Bulls won their third straight and are 14-7 since December 8.

"THE FLYING FINN" SETS NBA RECORD IN BULLS WIN: Lauri Markkanen became the fastest player to 100 career three-point field goals. He accomplished the feat in just 41 games, the previous record held by Damian Lillard stood at 44. Markkanen scored 17 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Lauri is shooting 54% from 3 point range in the past five games. He’s made 21 of his last 22 at the foul line.

UP NEXT: Home Wednesday with Golden State.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

A bizarre, developing story happened after the Rockets and Clippers "Chris Paul Returns to LA" game. According to ESPN, Houston’s Paul, James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed into the Clippers’ locker room to confront Austin Rivers. In addition, Rockets Head Coach Mike D’Antoni said Clippers forward Blake Griffin intentionally made contact with him with 3 1/2 minutes to play. There was a game, sports fans, Clippers 113-102 but this story is far from over. LAC has won five straight.

The Warriors roll in to Chicago having won 13 straight on the road (20-3 overall), after demolishing the Cavs in Cleveland 118-108. KD with a 32-5-8 and 3 steals game. That’s good, right? Steph Curry roared through the rim, recording his first dunk of the season. Yes, the Warriors are on a major roll. LeBron 32-8-6, 3 steals, and 4 blocks, wowza. After the game the Warriors were treated to cold showers, apparently no hot water in the visiting locker-room. I know the Cavs are over the cap but come on (lol).

Dwight Howard turned back the clock with a vintage 21 points and 17 rebounds game, getting the best of Detroit’s Andre Drummond in a Hornets win. Howard is hoopin’ like it’s 2007 all over again. Steve Clifford will return to the bench Wednesday against Washington. Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas filled in the past month while Clifford was taking care of health issues.

The 76ers survived seven - count em - seven fourth quarter turnovers and held on to beat the Raps 117-111. Joel Embiid with 34 points and 11 rebounds. The 76ers, in addition to staving off Toronto, survived a water leak in their locker-room that sent the players looking for another area.

After scoring just 79 points Sunday at Miami, the Bucks scored 104 on the road in DC and beat the Wizards by nine. Giannis scored 27 and grabbed a career high 20 boards. He played 39 minutes. Middleton played 41. They’re running 1-2 in minutes played in the NBA. Bucks Head Coach Jason Kidd realizes his bench is inconsistent, and the only way Milwaukee can win is to have these two on the floor. Short term that may work, long term, another story. Washington’s John Wall went 12-13 from the line. Beal went 1-7 from 3 point range.

The combo of Porzingis and Beasley combined for 49 points and 19 rebounds, as the Knicks beat the Nets 119-104. Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina flirted with a triple-double of 107-10.

Bulletin just in, Hawks beat the Spurs. OK, Kawhi didn’t play but nonetheless, a nice home court win led by Dennis Schroder who scored 26. Manu Ginobili suffered a thigh contusion in the first quarter.

Memphis had eight double figure scorers, as it ended the Lakers four game win streak.

The Kings are in a major free fall, now 13-30. Thunder 95 Sacramento 88. Westbrook was ejected (see the replay, he’s got a legit complaint. Billy Donovan and Melo are all ticked off) but what a crazy stat line before Westbrook hit the showers, and yes there is hot water in OKC: 19 points, 16 rebounds, 9 assists and 10 turnovers. OKC goes to 15-7 at home.

Indiana beat the slumping Jazz in SLC, 109-94. Victor Oladipo with 28.

