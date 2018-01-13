Chuck's Daily Check In 1.13.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Detroit( 22-18, 9-13 on the road) at Bulls: (15-27, 9-11 at home).

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM CT tipoff.

RADIO: WLS 890 AM: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul: 6:30 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Detroit: Harris: 18 ppg. Bulls: Mirotic: 17 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Detroit: Drummond: 15. Bulls: Markkanen and Mirotic each with 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Detroit: Jackson: 5 (will not play- ankle) Smith: nearly 4 per game. Bulls: Dunn: 6.

CCI 24 SECOND COMMENTARY: The journey and destination after an ACL injury is over for Zach Lavine. He will play in his first NBA game in 11 months. Head Coach Fred Hoiberg says LaVine will start the first and third quarters and play 5-6 minutes. After that we will find out together. My one on one interview with Zach can be heard on the Bulls Radio Network (WLS 890 AM) starting at 6:30 CT. I’m thrilled for this young man. He has worked so hard and in the process has engaged with his teammates and the entire Bulls organization.

The Bulls are coming off a double OT thriller at the Garden and two days to prepare for three straight home games against the Pistons, Heat and Warriors.

Detroit runs hot and cold. They look good for a week and struggle the next. Coming in to the season I thought they would be 5 to 7 over .500 and be a playoff team. Currently they’re four over .500 and have lost a starter in Reggie Jackson (ankle) and a valuable reserve/starter in Jon Leuer (ankle). Rumors are rumors and there are plenty of trade winds blowing out of Motown but Stan Van Gundy knows his franchise MUST make the playoffs. Last year was a disappointment and with a new downtown building housing the Pistons and Red Wings, SVG and his staff are all in and that includes the possibility of making a major trade or a complimentary piece.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Cavs issues continue — Indiana rallied from a 22 point deficit and won 97-95. The Cavs played without Wade, Thomas, Rose and Shumpert. Indiana is 3-0 against Cleveland this season.

The Pelicans out scored Portland 119-113. You like stats? Here you go. Anthony Davis: 36 points 9 rebounds. Jrue Holiday with 25. Boogie Cousins 24 points and 19 rebounds.

Beal and Wall each with 30 points as the Wizards handed Orlando its 31st loss in 43 games.

The Hornets have now won four of their last six games beating Utah 99-88.

Denver bounced Memphis. Houston ripped the Suns.

Tim Hardaway Jr. returned to the Knicks lineup after missing 20 games with a left leg injury but Minnesota pulled away and topped NY. KAT had a monster game of 23-15-9. The Knicks have lost 10 of 13 and drop 3 games behind Indiana for the 8th seed in the East. Time for GM Scott Perry to wheel and deal? Playoffs or lottery? Big decisions.

The Warriors opened up a five game road trip taking care of the Bucks. No Curry, but Green had a 21-10-7 game and KD added 26. Golden State is 9-0 after a loss. Up next: at Cleveland Monday.

Former Windy City Bull Spencer Dinwiddie is doing some serious hooping, 20 points & 10 assists as the Nets beat the Hawks.

Always a pleasure and Go Bulls!