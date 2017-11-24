Chuck's Daily Check In: 11.24.17

GAME NIGHT FROM OAKLAND:

Bulls (3-13, 1-9 on the road) at Warriors (13-5, 6-2 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 9:30PM CT.

RADIO: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. WLS 890AM 9PM CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen - 14ppg. Warriors: Curry - 25ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen - 8. Warriors: Green - 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant - 5. Warriors: Green - 6.

KEYS TO THE GAME: The Bulls must play their finest game of the season to be in a position to steal a game on the road against the defending NBA Champions. The Bulls must get back on defense, must close out on wing play to prevent three point shots and manage to get in their offense quickly. Golden State just returned from playing four straight on the road having lost at OKC two nights ago. Golden State leads the NBA in several categories including scoring (116ppg), field goal percentage (50%), assists (nearly 30), blocks (9 per). Not only can the Warriors get out and run, they have an excellent half court game.

QUICK STATS: Despite the losing streak, Robin Lopez is shooting 59% on the trip averaging 15 points per game. Bobby Portis is averaging 11 points and 6 rebounds out west while shooting 48%. Antonio Blakeney off the bench is averaging 10 points on the trip. Kris Dunn, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists the past three games.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Sports is a bottom line business. You win or you don't. Simple as that. The Bulls could have bagged one perhaps two games on this mini west trip but they simply ran out of gas Wednesday in Salt Lake City. A young team like the Bulls must learn to play through adversity on the mental and physical side. Games keep coming and the Bulls face another back to back next week. The Bulls miss the energy of David Nwaba and it remains to be seen when Niko Mirotic will be good to go. Love hearing unbiased comments from NBA scouts and coaches praising the play of Lauri Markkanen. Remember, as a rookie he's going to hit the wall at some point, so be understanding.

UP NEXT: Home vs. Miami, Sunday 2:30.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES: The Association took Thanksgiving off, but resumes tonight. A special "thank you" to all the women and men who work 24-7 in the NBA and make this such a special fraternity. I'm especially grateful to the media relations staffs throughout the league along with digital and communication departments. It's a new age in sports and I not only embrace it, but welcome it.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!