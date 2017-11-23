Chuck's Daily Check In: 11.23.17

Utah 110-Bulls 80. Bulls (3-13, 1-9 on the road) Utah: (8-11, 7-4 at home)

LEADING SCORERS:

Bulls: Lopez-15

Utah: Favors-23

LEADING REBOUNDERS:

Bulls: Dunn-9

Utah: Favors-7

LEADING ASSISTS:

Bulls: Grant and Valentine each with 4

Utah: Mitchell-7

TURNING POINT IN THE GAME: A 30 point Jazz second quarter put this one to bed. Utah ran an effective pick and roll with Favors finishing on rolls to the rim. With center Rudy Gobert sidelined, Favors has become a featured option for the Jazz and is making the most of his opportunity. He scored a game high 23.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Jazz drained 11 of 22, 3 point field goal attempts in the second and third quarters.

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls shot 37% and have been held to under 40% shooting on this road trip.

PORTIS AND LOPEZ PRODUCING OUT WEST: In Phoenix, Portis scored 12 points. In LA, Bobby pulled down 9 rebounds. Last night in Utah 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block. You always look to take something positive into your next game. Rolo is shooting 59% the past three games averaging 15 points.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Not making excuses, but the Bulls were playing on fumes the final three quarters. They were simply fatigued. Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said Markkanen has been battling a bug the last few days. He’s a combined 5-26 in his last two games and 2 of 13 behind the arc.

UP NEXT: At Golden State, Friday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES: The Celtics suffered the “South Beach Blues” as their sixteen game win streak ended against the Heat. The Heat backcourt of Dragic and Waiters combined for 53 points.

Westbrook (34 points) outplayed Durant...things got chippy and intense in OKC..Thunder blasted the Warriors. Fans enjoy the passion. The rivalry between players and teams is healthy for the NBA. Golden State’s Steve Kerr on the loss: “Millennials couldn’t lock in tonight, and their coach couldn’t do much either.” LOL. Love it! The Bulls get the Warriors Friday in Oakland...

The Cavs won their sixth straight beating the Nets. LeBron scored 23 in the 4th quarter.

Harrison Barnes wins it at the buzzer for the 4-15 Mavs, 95-94 at Memphis.

Dwight Howard playing like the Dwight Howard of 2006. 26 points 13 rebounds..in OT..Hornets 129-Wizards 124. Jeremy Lamb having a break out season scored 24 off the bench for Charlotte.

Eric Bledsoe returned to Phoenix and filled up the stat sheet: 30 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals in a Bucks OT win over the Suns. Middleton had 40 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists 4 steals for Milwaukee.

Philly now three games over .500 with Joel Embiid posting 28-12-2 blocks in 30 minutes. 76ers by 20 over Portland. Embiid told reporters “I’m the best defensive player in the league right now.” Mr. Embiid... you have a call waiting from Draymond Green.

Pelicans by 17 over the Spurs. True.

The Clippers end a nine game game slide beating the now 3-15 Hawks. LAC had three starters scored 20 or more points.

Luc Mbah a Moute was a plus 57 for the Rockets - the best plus-minus by any player in a game over the last 20 seasons (including playoffs). Houston beats Denver by 40.

The Knicks went on a 28-0 third quarter run and beat the Raptors. New York’s Tim Hardaway Jr. quieting his critics with another monster game 38 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Orlando dropped its sixth straight as four starters score 20 or more points for Minnesota. The T-Wolves move to four games over .500. Every Minnesota starter played at least 36 or more minutes.

After beating the Bulls on Tuesday, the Lakers traveled to Sac-town and lost to the Kings.

Always a pleasure and Happy Thanksgiving.