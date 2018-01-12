Chuck's Daily Check In 1.12.18

BULLS UPDATE: The Bulls get a much needed two days of practice and rest to prepare for the Pistons on Saturday, as we get our first look at Zach LaVine.

LaVine’s NBA career: 206 games - 120 starts: Career avg. 28.9 (37.2 last season in 47 games).

Shooting: 44% FG, 37% 3PT FG, and 82% FT.

Points: 13ppg (18.9ppg last year).

Rebounds: 2.9 rebounds.

Assists: 3 assists per game.

LaVine is fired up to get going, as is the Bulls fan base. Last night, LaVine and his Bulls teammates turned out for the 27th annual Bulls Corporate Partners Bowling Tournament at Kings in Chicago. The finals matched defending champion Cristiano Felicio against Bobby Portis, with Portis taking home the coveted championship pin.

Back to hoops:

New York papers following the Bulls Wednesday double OT win: Kristaps Porzingis even spoke longingly about Chicago’s playing style, which contrasts New York’s half court style. "They play free. They’re young, they run up and down. It’s pretty fun to watch them play," he said.

Can’t disagree with anything Porzingis said.

Yesterday, Dwyane Wade tweeted, "As a fan of the game and as someone who played with some of the young guys last season. It’s cool to see the Young Bulls grow as the season goes on! Fred and his staff has done a great job!"

Classy gesture from a classy individual.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Raptors 133 Cavs 99. Cleveland can’t stop anyone. The Raps led by 25 at half. Not only couldn’t the Cavs defend, they couldn’t shoot. Love was 2-8, Thomas was 2-15, Smith was 0-5, and Wade was 2-8. It’s the first time LeBron James has lost back-to-back games by at least 25 points in the NBA.

Boston scored 66 points in the 2nd half to beat the 76ers in London 114-103. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and registered a + 34. Philly shot 46% from the field, 39% from 3 point range, and 88% at the line and lost.

The Clippers beat the Kings, but lost another player in the process, as DeAndre Jordan suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter.

The Lakers won their third-s traight game, recording 15 steals, as they beat the undermanned Spurs 93-81.

The Heat roll in to Chicago on Monday, and they’ll be without Dion Waiters, who will undergo ankle surgery according to ESPN. The Heat have won six straight and are seven games over .500.

Great news: Hornets released information that Steve Clifford will resume coaching January 16. He stepped away five weeks ago to deal with a health related issue.

Always a pleasure!