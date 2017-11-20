Chuck's Daily Check In 11.20.17

FINAL, BULLS at SUNS

Suns 113 Bulls 105. Bulls: Markkanen career highs in scoring and rebounding 26 and 13. 4th double-double. Lopez: 16points 10 rebounds. 2nd-double-double. Suns: Warren: 27 points.Booker-15. James: 15points. Daniels 14.

TURNING POINT IN 4th Quarter: Bulls turned the ball over at crunch time committing three in the final 1:13 of the game. Jay Triano rode the reserves as Mike James and Troy Daniels gave Phoenix a huge list off the bench as the Suns extended their lead with Devin Booker and TJ Warren on the bench.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 64 How about 64 points in the paint by the Suns. The Suns in transition beat the Bulls down the floor. In half court sets, the Suns found the open man. The Suns entered the game averaging 19 assists per game..they collected 32 against the Bulls.

2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: Lauri Markkanen returned to the state where he played collegiately for one season ( University of Arizona) and didn’t disappoint the Wildcats’ faithful with a career night in points and rebounds. 26 points and 13 rebounds. Lauri had the mojo going with fades...mid range..everything. The Bulls though failed to find him several times when he was guarded by smaller players in switch situations.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Despite the loss, I love what the Bulls are getting out of Kris Dunn. His confidence is growing and yes, no doubt, he’d love a redo on that behind the back pass late in the fourth quarter but Dunn is getting better and better.

UP NEXT: At Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday.

NBA News and Notes:

Lonzo Ball became just the 6th player to produce multiple triple doubles within his first 20 NBA games. He joins Magic Johnson as the only Lakers with multiple triple doubles in their rookie season..his stat line: 11points 16 rebounds 11 assists.... And to think a few days ago certain analysts were questioning the Lakers brass on whether he should be sent down to the G-League...really? The game itself...Lakers 127 Denver 109. The Nuggets were a bit testy as Head Coach Mike Malone and Nikola Jokic were ejected by official Rodney Mott.

The Pacers shot 60% from the floor, on the road no less, and beat the Heat by 25.

People are sleeping on the Raps and they shouldn’t. Toronto goes to 6-1 at home, 11-5 overall beating the John Wall-less Wizards 100-91. Wall was sidelined with a knee issue.

Big time road win for the Pistons 100-97 in Minnesota. Andre Drummond with 20 points 16 rebounds reminding basketball newbies that there is still room in today’s game for a back to the bucket low post big man. Jimmy Butler had 26-10-rebounds 4 assists- 4 steals. 5 turnovers in 42 minutes. Andrew Wiggins played 42 minutes. Jeff Teague played 40 minutes.

Stephen Curry poured in 39 as the Warriors without Kevin Durant beat the Nets. Curry also pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists, three steals, committed seven turnovers, and fouled out. Now that’s what I call filling up the stat sheet!

Thanks for reading CCI