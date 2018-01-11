Chuck's Daily Check In 1.11.18

FINAL: Bulls 122 Knicks 119- Double OT - Bulls (15-27, 6-16 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: BULLS: Markkanen: 33 (CH) . KNICKS: Beasley: 26.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: BULLS: Markkanen: 10. KNICKS: Beasley: 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: BULLS: Dunn: 8 KNICKS: Jack: 10.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: What a ballgame. Incredible game. I’ve only watched Lauri Markkanen’s filthy dunk a million times. It’s trending on social media so that’s a good thing, right? Markkanen with a career high 33 points, knocking down eight- count em- three pointers in the process. This kid is SPECIAL! Robin Lopez made some huge baskets and rebounds at crunch time as the Bulls continue to get contributions from Denzel Valentine and David Nwaba. Valentine had his second straight solid all around game. Last night he scored 20 points, grabbed nine boards and wished out four assists. Nwaba played late fourth quarter and overtime’s and did his job defensively in addition to tossing in 13 points (5-5 fits). Kris Dunn had eight assists and five steals and the eventual running bank shot. Justin Holiday sealed the deal with two free throws giving the Bulls a needed two possession lead. The Bulls played without Niko Mirotic who missed his second straight game with a stomach virus. He will get some time to rest as the Bulls don’t play again until Saturday at the United Center against Detroit.

A BULLS RADIO FIRST: On our Bulls Radio Network stations, Debbie Lopez, the mother of Bulls center Robin Lopez, was featured discussing the Bulls’ moms trip to NYC to watch their sons play and enjoy the NYC lifestyle. On the post game show, Rolo was our guest (WLS 890 AM) as he broke down the two OT thriller. It marks the first time a mother/son appeared on pre/post game shows on the same night. The moms enjoyed the 36 hours in NY and it was a great time to say the least. The Bulls organization came through in a first class manner hosting the event. Coupled with a win, Mother’s Day arrived early in 2018!

THE MARKKANEN GAME: Lauri’s first game at MSG is one for the books. A career night. NOTHING phases this 20 year old. 33-10- only 1 turnover in 46 minutes..seriously? Now about that Markkanen dunk: Coach Hoiberg: “ I damn near passed out when he did that.” I’ll second that.

UP NEXT: Home with Detroit as Zach Lavine makes his Bulls debut.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Bulls next opponent, Detroit, ripped the Nets by 34. Andre Drummond with a 22 points-20 rebounds game. The Pistons are 22-18.

Lou Williams scored 50 in an LAC win over Golden State. Williams went 16-27 fgs, 8-16- 3s, 10-10 fts. He also dished out seven assists. Seriously, you have to look at Williams for an All Star berth.

Kevin Durant became the second youngest player in NBA history to score 20-thousand points. It took Durant 737 games. LeBron 726.

Denver Head Coach Michael Malone aired out his team after a loss to ATL and it was R rated.

Jimmy Butler has amped up his game over the past three weeks as the T-Wolves blasted OKC. Butler with a 26-7-8 game. Minnesota improves to 11 over .500. 16-6 at home. The Thunder have dropped five out of their last seven games.

Houston beat Portland as Chris Paul scored a season high 37.

After winning on the road in Toronto Tuesday. A quick trip to Indiana for a back to back and the Heat prevail again.

Utah’s Rodney Hood will be receiving a “call “ from the NBA office. Not only was he ejected from last night’s game (win) over the Wizards but while he was leaving the court he slapped a phone out of the hands of a fan.

Dallas wins in Charlotte despite 41 from Kemba Walker. The Mavs’ Yogi Ferrell drilled seven threes.

Giannis and Middleton combined for 48 points as the Bucks handed the Magic their 30th loss in 42 games.

Plenty of ball still left in Tyreke Evans game. Huge free throws as Memphis edged NOLA. Evans finish with 28 points.

