Chuck's Daily Check In: 11.05.17

Pelicans 96 Bulls 90 OT Bulls (2-6, 1-3 at home). New Orleans 5-5 (4-2 road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: J. Holiday 18, Valentine 16. Pelicans: Davis 27, Cousins 25.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Holiday and Lopez each with 9. Pelicans: Davis 16.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant 9. Pelicans: J. Holiday 6.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Pelicans powerful bigs Cousins and Davis combined for 52 points, 27 rebounds, and 4 blocked shots.

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: Jerian Grant flirted with triple-double numbers of 13 points 8 rebounds 9 assists.

CCI 3rd STAT OF THE NIGHT: Lauri Markkanen added to his NBA record with his eighth straight game of at least two 3 pointers to start his career.

CCI 24 SEC SHOT CLOCK COMMENTARY: Both teams were playing back ends of two games in two nights and it showed. Play was lethargic at times along with tired legs. The Bulls struggled making three point field goals (11-42) and went to the foul line only twelve times. The Bulls simply couldn’t make shots late in regulation or in the overtime period. Quick hits.....Denzel Valentine buried four three point field goals. David Nwaba sprained his right ankle in the third quarter and did not return.

INSIDE THE LOCKER ROOM WITH JUSTIN HOLIDAY: “We were just trying to grind it out. We really didn’t shoot the ball very well. We just couldn’t get the ball in the basket. We’re fighting throughout the whole game and that’s important for us.”

UP NEXT: At Toronto, Tuesday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Don’t look now but the Pistons are 7-3, (best start since 2008) 4-1 at their new downtown Detroit home. Andre Drummond is ballin’ with 16 points 19 rebounds and Avery Bradley has solidified the Pistons backcourt. The Kings are off to a VERY disappointing 1-8 start.

Golden State scored 43 points in the third quarter blowing out the Nuggets in Denver. Dallas now 1-10.....didn’t see that coming. T-Wolves -KAT 31-12 win in Texas. ESPN is reporting that Cavs’ Derrick Rose will remain on a strict 28-31 minute restriction.

Thanks for reading CCI. E mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.