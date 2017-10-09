Chuck's Daily Check In 10.9.17

By Chuck Swirsky

A recap of Bulls-Pelicans at the United Center:

Score: Pelicans 108 Bulls 95- Despite the loss the Bulls (2-2) battled, played hard and the ball movement is very apparent.

Story of the Game: Anthony Davis. 37 points 15 rebounds.The Bulls committed 34 fouls on the night allowing Davis to connect on a whopping 22 of 23 from the line.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING; Lauri Markkanen made his much anticipated pre season debut 1-9fgs (0-6-3s) in 15 plus minutes.

His post game comments: “It felt good to be out there.I am not lacking confidence. The shots weren’t falling. I’m not worried about that. I was pretty nervous on the bench before I got in. but once I got in you’ve got to play basketball again. It was fun.

Under the radar: Denzel Valentine is having a solid pre season averaging nearly 12 points per game shooting 54% from the floor and a remarkable 54% from 3 point range. With Kris Dunn sidelined with a hand injury, Valentine played some point guard against the Pelicans with Ryan Arcidiacono off the ball.

New Orleans Head Coach Alvin Gentry who served as an assistant coach under Doug Collins with the Pistons in the mid 90s glowing spoke of his former boss who joined the Bulls as senior advisor in the basketball operations department:

“I think they couldn’t have picked a better guy. He cares about basketball. He wants the game to be great. I think he’s perfect for that situation.He knows the game like no one I’ve been around.

A preview of things to come……just my take, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see Sunday’s starting lineup of Zipser, Mirotic, Lopez, Holiday and Grant get the call opening night Oct. 19 in Toronto. Things of course are always subject to change.

Up next: Bulls at Cavaliers Tuesday night.

NBA NOTES; Former Bull, Rajon Rondo has been diagnosed with a sports hernia and will see a specialist today in Philadelphia. No time table set for his return.

Steph Curry scored 40 points in a pre season game at the expense of Minnesota.

New York’s Kristaps Porzingis will see a Knicks Doctor today after experiencing hip soreness in the Knicks loss to the Nets.

Speaking of the Nets…not sure they’re a playoff team but they have improved and if teams take them for granted they’re in for a big surprise.

I am a huge fan of Commissioner Adam Silver. He’s a tremendous leader, visionary and a sensitive and rationale communicator. At a press conference Sunday in Shanghai, Silver indicated the NBA will look in to the possibility of reseeding playoff teams 1-16 regardless of conference. Stay tuned…

Becky Hammon is an NBA head coach in waiting...she has remarkable credentials and is ready for the bright lights of an 82 game schedule. On Sunday, Hammon, an assistant coach with the Spurs coached the regular Spurs in a pre season victory over Denver.

FINAL THOUGHTS FROM CCI; A great day/night for Chicago sports fans. The best to the Cubs in game 3 vs Washington and tonight at Soldier Field with quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the Bears hosting Minnesota. I’ll take the Bears 27-24.

