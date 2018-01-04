Robin Lopez and the tipoff against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center

Chuck's Daily Check In 1.04.18

Chuck Checks In On The Bulls, And Recaps Last Night's Loss Against Toronto
Posted: Jan 04, 2018

Final: Raptors 124 Bulls 115. (Bulls 13-25, 9-10 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Holiday 26. Raptors: DeRozan: 35.
LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 12. Raptors: Wright: 13.
LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn 8. Raptors: DeRozan 6.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Tied at 90 heading in to the 4th quarter, the Raps went on a 16-2 run to put this game to bed. DeRozan was on fire in the 3rd quarter, scoring 18 of his 35 in the period. Delon Wright had a career night in points and rebounds (25-13), and Rockford’s very own Fred Van Vleet put on a show for his family and friends, scoring 16 points and playing tough defense. The Bulls scored 115 points and shot 46%, which is outstanding, but defense was an issue. Give Toronto credit and the Bulls need to clean up a few things, as they now hit the road for a back to back against Dallas and Indiana. Holiday, Mirotic and Markkanen each scored 20 or more points in the loss. Markkanen recorded his eighth double-double on the year with an impressive 22-10 game.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 54. The Raptors bench scored 54 points. It’s a young, talented group, and Dwane Casey is doing an outstanding job coaching them up.

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: 19. The Bulls went 16-19 from the line. The Raps were a perfect 19-19 (DeRozan 10-10).

LAVINE UPDATE: Fred Hoiberg told BullsTV prior to the game that Zach will travel with the team on its mini two-game trip. He will continue to work out, then meet with management, coaches, doctors and trainers after the Bulls return.

UP NEXT: At Dallas Friday night.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The well rested Celtics beat the Cavs, who played in the second game of a back to back 102-88. Terry Rozier scored 20 points in 20 minutes. Former Celtic turned Cav Isaiah Thomas sat out the game after playing Tuesday against Portland.

Giannis with a monster 31-10 game, as the Bucks crushed Indiana 122-101. Victor Oladipo missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury.

Steph Curry drained a top side three ball with three seconds left, as the Warriors beat the Mavs, snapping their four game win streak 125-122.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s jumper with 10 seconds left guided the Nets over Minnesota. Dinwiddie scored a career high 26. Jimmy Butler missed at the buzzer. Butler went 16-18 from the foul line.

Washington got a combined 73 points from Wall, Beal and Gortat to beat the Knicks by 18.

Without James Harden the Rockets beat an Orlando team that is in a major free fall, as journeyman Gerald Green scored a season high 27 in a Rockets win. Orlando making plans for the lottery at 12-27.

The Spurs were without five players and that’s all the 76ers needed, as Joel Embiid had a 21-11 game in Philadelphia’s win.

Gary Harris scored 28 of his 36 in the first half, and Denver buried Phoenix 134-111.

Miami beat Detroit. Pelicans over the Jazz.

Do yourself a favor, please! Google: Terrance Ferguson - dunk vs Lakers. That’s all I’m going to share. OKC ripped LA 133-96. The Lakers have dropped eight straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure! Go Bulls!

