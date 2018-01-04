Chuck's Daily Check In 1.04.18

Final: Raptors 124 Bulls 115. (Bulls 13-25, 9-10 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Holiday 26. Raptors: DeRozan: 35.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 12. Raptors: Wright: 13.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn 8. Raptors: DeRozan 6.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Tied at 90 heading in to the 4th quarter, the Raps went on a 16-2 run to put this game to bed. DeRozan was on fire in the 3rd quarter, scoring 18 of his 35 in the period. Delon Wright had a career night in points and rebounds (25-13), and Rockford’s very own Fred Van Vleet put on a show for his family and friends, scoring 16 points and playing tough defense. The Bulls scored 115 points and shot 46%, which is outstanding, but defense was an issue. Give Toronto credit and the Bulls need to clean up a few things, as they now hit the road for a back to back against Dallas and Indiana. Holiday, Mirotic and Markkanen each scored 20 or more points in the loss. Markkanen recorded his eighth double-double on the year with an impressive 22-10 game.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 54. The Raptors bench scored 54 points. It’s a young, talented group, and Dwane Casey is doing an outstanding job coaching them up.

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: 19. The Bulls went 16-19 from the line. The Raps were a perfect 19-19 (DeRozan 10-10).

LAVINE UPDATE: Fred Hoiberg told BullsTV prior to the game that Zach will travel with the team on its mini two-game trip. He will continue to work out, then meet with management, coaches, doctors and trainers after the Bulls return.

UP NEXT: At Dallas Friday night.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The well rested Celtics beat the Cavs, who played in the second game of a back to back 102-88. Terry Rozier scored 20 points in 20 minutes. Former Celtic turned Cav Isaiah Thomas sat out the game after playing Tuesday against Portland.

Giannis with a monster 31-10 game, as the Bucks crushed Indiana 122-101. Victor Oladipo missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury.

Steph Curry drained a top side three ball with three seconds left, as the Warriors beat the Mavs, snapping their four game win streak 125-122.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s jumper with 10 seconds left guided the Nets over Minnesota. Dinwiddie scored a career high 26. Jimmy Butler missed at the buzzer. Butler went 16-18 from the foul line.

Washington got a combined 73 points from Wall, Beal and Gortat to beat the Knicks by 18.

Without James Harden the Rockets beat an Orlando team that is in a major free fall, as journeyman Gerald Green scored a season high 27 in a Rockets win. Orlando making plans for the lottery at 12-27.

The Spurs were without five players and that’s all the 76ers needed, as Joel Embiid had a 21-11 game in Philadelphia’s win.

Gary Harris scored 28 of his 36 in the first half, and Denver buried Phoenix 134-111.

Miami beat Detroit. Pelicans over the Jazz.

Do yourself a favor, please! Google: Terrance Ferguson - dunk vs Lakers. That’s all I’m going to share. OKC ripped LA 133-96. The Lakers have dropped eight straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure! Go Bulls!