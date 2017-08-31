Cameron Payne Injury Update

Bulls guard Cameron Payne sustained a fracture of his right foot (5th metatarsal) during a workout on July 18. A six-week period of rest in a boot was then prescribed. A subsequent CT scan and examination by Dr. Johnny Lin of Midwest Orthopedics at Rush on Tuesday revealed the fracture has not healed satisfactorily and surgery is recommended. For Payne, this is the same foot that he broke during the 2015-16 season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He will undergo surgery on Wednesday, September 6, and additional updates will be provided following his surgery.