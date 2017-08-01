Bulls sign Ryan Arcidiacono to two-way contract

The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono (ar-chee-dee-ACK-uh-no) to a Two-Way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Arcidiacono (6-3, 195) appeared in five games for the Bulls’ Summer League squad this year and averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.80 steals and 24.0 minutes per contest.

Arcidiacono played four seasons at Villanova and was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in the Wildcats’ championship run in 2016. He was named First-Team All-Big East and Big East Co-Player of the Year in 2015. He averaged 11.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.7 apg and 1.17 spg for his college career and shot .397 from the field, .358 from long range and .800 from the foul line. Arcidiacono went undrafted in 2016 and appeared in three preseason games for the San Antonio Spurs and eight games for the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Bulls will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Windy City Bulls – but can spend up to 45 days with Chicago, not including any time prior to the start of Windy City’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.