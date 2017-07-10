Bulls sign Justin Holiday

The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Justin Holiday. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Holiday (6-6, 185) spent the 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks and averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 20.0 minutes in 82 games (four starts). The 28-year-old posted shooting marks of .433 from the field, .355 from three and .825 from the foul line. Holiday was one of only 17 players in the league last season to appear in all 82 games (Basketball-Reference).

This marks Holiday’s second stint in Chicago. He was acquired by the Bulls from the Atlanta Hawks for Kirk Hinrich on Feb. 18, 2016, as part of a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz. Holiday appeared in 27 games (four starts) for Chicago and averaged 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 18.9 minutes played. Holiday scored a career-best 29 points in a Bulls' win over Philadelphia on April 13, 2016. On June 22, 2016, Holiday was traded to New York along with Derrick Rose and a 2017 second-round pick in exchange for Jose Calderon, Jerian Grant and Robin Lopez.

The Chatsworth, Calif., native spent four years at the University of Washington. In his four seasons in the NBA, Holiday is averaging 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 15.8 minutes played. He is shooting .408 overall, .342 from distance and .800 on free throws for his career.