March 24, 2018

The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed forward Jaylen Johnson. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Johnson (6-9, 230) has played in 49 games (37 starts) this season for the Windy City Bulls. He holds G League averages of 11.7 points, 7.6 boards and 2.9 assists in 29.0 minutes per game.

