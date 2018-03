FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 25, 2018

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed forward CJ Fair. In a related move, prior to signing Fair, Chicago waived forward Jaylen Johnson.

This season, Fair (6-8, 218) appeared in 47 G League games (25 starts), splitting time between the Windy City Bulls and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. On the year, he averaged 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.4 minutes per game.

