July 14, 2017

BULLS SIGN BLAKENEY TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Antonio Blakeney to a Two-Way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Blakeney (6-4, 197) has appeared in four games for the Bulls’ Summer League squad this year and is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.80 steals and 26.8 minutes per contest.

Blakeney played two seasons at Louisiana State and went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. Last season he was named to the All-SEC Second Team, averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 32.9 minutes per game.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Bulls will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Windy City Bulls – but can spend up to 45 days with Chicago, not including any time prior to the start of Windy City’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.





