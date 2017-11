The Chicago Bulls requested waivers on Dwyane Wade on Sept. 25.

In his lone season with Chicago, Wade played in 60 games (59 starts) and averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.43 spg (T-24th in the NBA) in 29.9 minutes while shooting .434 from the field, .310 from distance and .794 from the free-throw line. He originally signed with the Bulls as a free agent on July 5, 2016.

Chicago’s roster now stands at 19.