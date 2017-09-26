BULLS RE-SIGN NIKOLA MIROTIC

The Chicago Bulls re-signed forward Nikola Mirotić on Sept. 25, 2017. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Mirotić enters his fourth season in the NBA and with the Bulls. In 2016-17, he appeared in 70 games (15 starts) and posted averages of 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, and shot .413 from the field and .342 from 3-point range. Mirotić’s 129 3-point field goals made led the team, and he became the first player in Bulls history to have consecutive games with six 3-pointers made on March 26 and March 30. In the postseason, he played in all six games (6 starts) in the series against Boston, and averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game while shooting .413 from the field and .342 from three.

For his career, Mirotić has averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting .409 from the field and .350 from beyond the arc. He has also played in 17 playoff games (6 starts) with averages of 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.9 minutes.

The Bulls originally acquired Mirotić on June 23, 2011, in a draft-night trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in December of 2014 and March of 2015, and was selected to the World Team of the 2015 All-Star Weekend Rising Stars Challenge. Mirotić was also a member of the 2016 Spain Men’s National Team that won the bronze medal in the Rio Olympics.