Bulls re-sign Cristiano Felicio

The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has re-signed forward/center Cristiano Felίcio. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Felίcio first joined the Bulls as a member of their 2015 Summer League squad. In his two seasons in Chicago, the product from Brazil has averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game while shooting .573 from the field. Last season, he posted 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game with a field goal percentage of .579. He saw time in all six of the Bulls’ postseason games against the Celtics, and averaged 3.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes with .600 shooting.

In 2016-17, Felίcio notched the first double-doubles of his career (three), all off the bench. He led Chicago in both total rebounding percentage (16.5) and offensive rebounding percentage (13.1), and posted a true shooting percentage of .603, which was highest on the team among players who averaged at least 15.0 minutes per game (nba.com/stats).