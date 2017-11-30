Bulls assign LaVine and Mirotic to Windy City Bulls

November 30, 2017 - The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has assigned guard Zach LaVine and forward Nikola Mirotić to the Windy City Bulls.

Both players have missed the first 19 games of the 2017-18 regular season due to injury. LaVine is currently rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that took place on Feb. 3, 2017, vs. the Detroit Pistons. Mirotić suffered from a concussion and maxillary fractures after an incident with teammate Bobby Portis on Oct. 17, 2017.