Bulls announce 2017 Summer League Roster

July 5, 2017 - The Chicago Bulls announced today their roster for the 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. Bulls forward Paul Zipser, and guards Cameron Payne and Denzel Valentine, along with newly acquired Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen (LAU-ree MARK-a-nin) highlight this summer’s roster. The team will be coached by Bulls assistant coach Randy Brown.

The Bulls will tip off their summer league docket with preliminary games on July 8 versus the Dallas Mavericks, July 10 versus the Atlanta Hawks and July 11 versus the Washington Wizards. Upon the conclusion of the preliminary schedule, the Bulls will then be seeded in a tournament-style circuit that will determine the 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League champion in the Championship Game on July 17. Every team is guaranteed to play at least five games. Last year, Chicago went undefeated through seven games to claim the 2016 NBA Summer League tournament title.

The 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League features 24 teams competing in a 67-game schedule from July 7-17 at the COX Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 games, starting with the league’s opener on July 7. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record.

NO. PLAYER POS. HT. WT. DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY YRS. 7 Brady Heslip G 6-2 185 06/19/90 Baylor/Canada R 9 Antonio Blakeney G 6-4 197 10/04/96 Louisiana State/USA R 15 Ryan Arcidiacono G 6-3 195 03/26/94 Villanova/USA R 16 Paul Zipser F 6-8 226 02/18/94 Bayern Munich/Germany 1 20 Dejan Todorovic F 6-6 196 05/29/94 Bilbao/Spain R 22 Cameron Payne G 6-3 185 08/08/94 Murray State/USA 2 24 Lauri Markkanen F 7-0 230 05/22/97 Arizona/Finland R 25 Chris Walker F 6-10 220 12/22/94 Florida/USA R 32 Kris Dunn G 6-4 210 03/18/94 Providence/USA 1 35 Amida Brimah C 7-0 230 02/11/94 Connecticut/Ghana R 45 Denzel Valentine G 6-6 212 11/16/93 Michigan State/USA 1 52 Nikola Jovanovic C/F 6-11 240 01/06/94 Southern California/USA R





HEAD COACH: Fred Hoiberg

SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD COACH: Randy Brown

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH: Jim Boylen

ASSISTANT COACHES: Mike Wilhelm, Pete Myers, Charlie Henry

DIRECTOR OF SPORTS PERFORMANCE: Chip Schaefer

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Jeff Tanaka

ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Armando Rivas

ASSISTANT STRENGTH COACH: Matt Johnson

STRENGTH ASSOCIATE: Ed Streit

EQUIPMENT MANAGER: John Ligmanowski

VIDEO COORDINATOR: Paul Miller





PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Ryan Arcidiacono (AHR-chee-dee-AH-kə-noh); Nikola Jovanovic (NEE-cola Yo-VON-oh-vich); Lauri Markkanen (LAU-ree MARK-a-nin).