Bulls announce 2017 Summer League Roster
July 5, 2017 - The Chicago Bulls announced today their roster for the 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. Bulls forward Paul Zipser, and guards Cameron Payne and Denzel Valentine, along with newly acquired Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen (LAU-ree MARK-a-nin) highlight this summer’s roster. The team will be coached by Bulls assistant coach Randy Brown.
The Bulls will tip off their summer league docket with preliminary games on July 8 versus the Dallas Mavericks, July 10 versus the Atlanta Hawks and July 11 versus the Washington Wizards. Upon the conclusion of the preliminary schedule, the Bulls will then be seeded in a tournament-style circuit that will determine the 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League champion in the Championship Game on July 17. Every team is guaranteed to play at least five games. Last year, Chicago went undefeated through seven games to claim the 2016 NBA Summer League tournament title.
The 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League features 24 teams competing in a 67-game schedule from July 7-17 at the COX Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 games, starting with the league’s opener on July 7. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record.
|NO.
|PLAYER
|POS.
|HT.
|WT.
|DOB
|PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY
|YRS.
|7
|Brady Heslip
|G
|6-2
|185
|06/19/90
|Baylor/Canada
|R
|9
|Antonio Blakeney
|G
|6-4
|197
|10/04/96
|Louisiana State/USA
|R
|15
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|G
|6-3
|195
|03/26/94
|Villanova/USA
|R
|16
|Paul Zipser
|F
|6-8
|226
|02/18/94
|Bayern Munich/Germany
|1
|20
|Dejan Todorovic
|F
|6-6
|196
|05/29/94
|Bilbao/Spain
|R
|22
|Cameron Payne
|G
|6-3
|185
|08/08/94
|Murray State/USA
|2
|24
|Lauri Markkanen
|F
|7-0
|230
|05/22/97
|Arizona/Finland
|R
|25
|Chris Walker
|F
|6-10
|220
|12/22/94
|Florida/USA
|R
|32
|Kris Dunn
|G
|6-4
|210
|03/18/94
|Providence/USA
|1
|35
|Amida Brimah
|C
|7-0
|230
|02/11/94
|Connecticut/Ghana
|R
|45
|Denzel Valentine
|G
|6-6
|212
|11/16/93
|Michigan State/USA
|1
|52
|Nikola Jovanovic
|C/F
|6-11
|240
|01/06/94
|Southern California/USA
|R
HEAD COACH: Fred Hoiberg
SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD COACH: Randy Brown
ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH: Jim Boylen
ASSISTANT COACHES: Mike Wilhelm, Pete Myers, Charlie Henry
DIRECTOR OF SPORTS PERFORMANCE: Chip Schaefer
HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Jeff Tanaka
ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Armando Rivas
ASSISTANT STRENGTH COACH: Matt Johnson
STRENGTH ASSOCIATE: Ed Streit
EQUIPMENT MANAGER: John Ligmanowski
VIDEO COORDINATOR: Paul Miller
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Ryan Arcidiacono (AHR-chee-dee-AH-kə-noh); Nikola Jovanovic (NEE-cola Yo-VON-oh-vich); Lauri Markkanen (LAU-ree MARK-a-nin).