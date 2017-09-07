Bulls announce 2017-18 Television Schedule

The Chicago Bulls today released their 2017-18 television broadcast schedule. NBC Sports Chicago, which will officially transition from CSN Chicago on October 2, and WGN-TV will handle all local television duties. Every regular-season Bulls game will be televised in 2017-18, as well as five of the team’s preseason contests. Once again, longtime play-by-play man Neil Funk and former Bull Stacey King will provide the call for every local telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and WGN-TV.

NBC Sports Chicago will air 46 regular season games. The network will tip off its broadcast schedule on October 19 with Chicago’s season opener at Toronto. Additional highlights on NBC Sports Chicago’s regular season schedule includes United Center home court battles against Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Boston, the only home game against the LA Lakers, along with road match-ups against Golden State, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio among others. NBC Sports Chicago will also handle five of Chicago’s preseason games beginning with the Bulls’ game at New Orleans on October 3. Every NBC Sports Chicago Bulls telecast, including surrounding “Bulls Pre/Postgame Live” coverage, can also be live streamed at CSNChicago.com and via the NBC Sports app.

Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air 35 Bulls’ games in 2017-18, via over-the-air broadcasts, including premiere match-ups against Golden State, Minnesota, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Houston, and Boston. WGN-TV’s first game of the season will be Chicago’s home opener against San Antonio on October 21.