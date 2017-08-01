Bulls announce 2017-18 preseason schedule

The Chicago Bulls announced today their 2017-18 preseason schedule. This preseason, Chicago will play three home games and three road games. All Bulls preseason games will be broadcast on TV and radio via CSN Chicago and WLS-AM 890. All CSN games will also be streamed live at CSNChicago.com and via the NBC Sports app.

Single game tickets for preseason and regular season home games (regular season schedule to be announced at a later date) will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. at Bulls.com, NBATickets.com, the United Center, Ticketmaster, or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

2017-18 CHICAGO BULLS PRESEASON SCHEDULE