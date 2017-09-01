Bulls acquire Quincy Pondexter & future draft pick from Pelicans

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Quincy Pondexter, the Pelicans 2018 second-round pick, and cash considerations from New Orleans in exchange for the draft rights to Ater Majok.

The Bulls acquired the rights to Majok (58th overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft) from the L.A. Lakers on July 7, 2016.

Pondexter (6-7, 220) is a five-year veteran of the NBA who has seen time with New Orleans (2010-11, 2014-15) and Memphis (2011-15). He has posted career averages of 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds through 279 games (47 starts). Pondexter has a career field goal percentage of .424, with a mark of .365 from the 3-point line. He has 29 postseason games on his resume, and has averaged 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds through those contests with a .473 field goal percentage and .414 3-point percentage.

The University of Washington product missed both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons due to left knee surgery.