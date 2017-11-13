Chuck's Daily Check In 11.13.17

UPDATE: Bulls had an off day but players, management, staff and employees assisted in feeding those in need at Pacific Garden Mission on Sunday. The Bulls are back at it today on the practice floor and I guarantee you it will be a competitive practice.

DUNN GETTING IT DONE: The second year guard from Providence acquired from Minnesota on draft night is averaging 13 points and shooting 51% the past three games. He has scored in double figures in five of his last six games.

OFF DAY - SEASON OF GIVING: Plenty of Bulls' employees, players, alumni, ambassadors and coaches (Fred Hoiberg and fam) spent Sunday afternoon participated with our annual Season of Giving as 700-800 men, women and children were fed at Pacific Garden Mission. I love broadcasting NBA ball but the ability to give back to the community tops everything.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

No Kyrie Irving (minor facial fracture) — no problem for Boston...make it 12 straight wins for the Cs...as Boston held on for a 95-94 win over the Raps. Al Horford is doing some serious hoopin' for the Celtics. The Raps recalled Alfonzo McKinnie (Chicago) from the G-League.

No stopping the resurgent Detroit Pistons. Detroit improved to 10-3, 7-1 at home with a win over the road-weary Heat. Andre Drummond bagged 17 rebounds.

A charter member of the CCI "All Underrated" team is Houston's Clint Capela. Love this guy. 17 rebounds - 20 points. Harden 26 points 15 assists, as the Rockets (11-3) won at Indiana. Anyone seen Chris Paul?

The Bulls Wednesday opponent, Oklahoma City, played without two starters -- Carmelo Anthony (back) and Steven Adams (calf) but managed to beat the now 2-12 Mavs.

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. This is a major loss for the Utah franchise.

Stephen Curry (right thigh contusion) is questionable for tonight's game against the Magic -- Via Warriors PR.

Brooklyn's D'Angelo Russell will be sidelined a few games according to ESPN with a left knee injury.

The Knicks waived Mindaugas Kuzminskas.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls