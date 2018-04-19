Bulls Season Rewind 17-18: Sean Kilpatrick

Sean Kilpatrick 2017-18 Season Averages

GAMES PLAYED POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS W/Bulls 9 15.4 2.8 1.4 W/BKN/MIL/LAC 43 4.4 1.4 0.8

On March 25, shooting guard Sean Kilpatrick was an NBA free agent, having appeared in games with three different NBA teams this season alone, including 23 games with Milwaukee, 16 in Brooklyn and 4 with the LA Clippers. The Bulls picked up Kilpatrick on March 26 on a partially guaranteed three-year deal after a spat of late-season injuries hit the team, and to say Kilpatrick hit the ground running was an understatement.

Kilpatrick stepped on the floor and almost immediately poured it on for the Bulls. In the nine games he played for Chicago, he only failed to score in double digits once, in his second game. He showed a knack for getting buckets, including an incredible performance against Charlotte on April 4 in which he dropped 19 fourth-quarter points in a tight game to lead the Bulls to a win over the Hornets.

Kilpatrick’s time in Chicago was obviously short, but he made the most of his opportunities down the floor with the team. Fans will look forward to seeing him play in important games for the club in the future. Let’s take a look at some of Kilpatrick’s biggest moments with the team this season.





April 3, VS Charlotte Hornets (Bulls 120, Hornets 114)

The Bulls came into this home game against Charlotte riding a two game winning streak. Playing without LaVine, Dunn, Lopez, Valentine and Zipser, the Bulls played a full-strength Hornets club and went toe to toe with them down the stretch of the ballgame. Playing on the court with big NBA names like Dwight Howard, Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum, it was Kilpatrick (and Hornets rookie Malik Monk) that shined brightest on this night.

In a close game down the stretch, and starters Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis sitting in the fourth, Kilpatrick exploded off the bench to pour in 19 points – including the game-deciding three point dagger with 56 seconds to go - to hold off the Hornets and preserve the team’s third straight win.

Kilpatrick Stat Line: 21 points (7-17 FG), 3-6 3PT, 3 assists, 2 blocks

April 6, AT Boston Celtics (Celtics 111, Bulls 104)

Following up on his breakout performance against Charlotte, Kilpatrick continued his hot play in the very next game as the team flew to Boston to take on the Celtics. With the Bulls again shorthanded, they played the (also banged-up) Celtics tough and stayed in it until the very end, led largely by Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick led the team in scoring with 24 points in 25 minutes off the bench, including blistering shooting from behind the arc, from where he hit 5 three pointers. Despite the loss, Kilpatrick proved his value as an off-the-bench sharpshooter capable of providing instant offense.

Kilpatrick stat line: 24 points (8-13 FG), 5-7 3PT, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

April 7, AT Brooklyn Nets (Nets 124, Bulls 96)

In the second game of a road back-to-back, nobody on the depleted Bulls could get much going, but Kilpatrick showed he could push through fatigue to put up points. He led the team in scoring for the second night in a row, putting up an efficient 20 points in 22 minutes, against his former team.

Kilpatrick stat line: 20 points (7-14 FG), 2-6 3PT, 4 rebounds, 1 steal