THE BULLS AND JEWEL-OSCO TEAM UP FOR 2017-2018 EMBRACE-A-BULLS PROGRAM

The Bulls and Jewel-Osco have worked with community partners across Chicago during the 2017-2018 season to support the Embrace-A-Bulls program. Finishing up its seventh season, the program gives families who have a member with a difficult medical condition the opportunity to enjoy a Bulls game like VIPs. The entire family gets to take a center court photo, watch pre-game shootaround, receive Bulls gear, and often get to meet a Bulls player, ambassador, or broadcaster courtside, all before taking in a game. Jewel-Osco also makes sure the VIP treatment doesn’t end at the arena, as all of the families receive a $500 Jewel-Osco gift card as well. The community partners that help identify the families for the program include Advocate Children’s Hospitals, Gilda’s Club, La Rabida Children’s Hospital, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, and RUSH University Health Care.

