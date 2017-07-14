Bulls claim David Nwaba

The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has claimed guard David Nwaba (NWAH-buh) off waivers.

Nwaba (6-4, 209) was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on July 12. He appeared in 20 games (two starts) for the Lakers last season and averaged 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19.9 minutes. Nwaba signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Feb. 28 after averaging 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 39 games with the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA Development League. Nwaba signed a second 10-day contract on March 11 and signed with the Lakers for the remainder of the season on March 21. He was named to the D-League All-Defensive Team and the D-League All-Rookie Team.

The Los Angeles native played three seasons at Cal Poly, where he posted career averages of 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 26.0 minutes.