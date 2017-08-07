Wisconsin Herd Name Jordan Brady First Head Coach

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, named Jordan Brady as the team’s first head coach. Brady brings substantial NBA minor league experience as a former player and assistant coach with multiple organizations.

“The Wisconsin Herd is an important component in building a championship-caliber team in Milwaukee, and Jordan brings the grit, leadership and vision necessary to spark that process in Oshkosh,” said Wisconsin Herd General Manager Dave Dean. “Jordan has the right experience and tools to develop young talent and build the foundation for a successful NBA G League team. We are excited to have him at the helm for the Herd in our inaugural season.”

Brady, 34, spent the 2016-17 season as an assistant coach for the Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. He was previously an assistant coach with the Idaho Stampede (2015-16), where he was retained by the organization to assist with relocating the team to Salt Lake City in 2016.

Brady served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles D-Fenders (2014-15) and an assistant for the Bakersfield Jam (2013-14) and the Iowa Energy (2012-13).

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Herd family as well as the Oshkosh community,” Brady said. “I look forward to working with Dave and the entire organization to build a successful team that is committed to developing young, talented players on and off the court.” Brady and his wife Brooke have been married for 10 years. The couple has four children; Wyatt, Chamberlain, Elsie and Bo.

Prior to coaching, Brady played professionally for four seasons, including three in the NBA’s minor league system: two seasons with the Utah Flash (2009-11) and a split season between the D-Fenders and Stampede (2011-12).

Brady earned his Master of Science degree in Sports Conditioning and Performance from Southern Utah University and his bachelor's degree in Business Management and Physical Education from Utah Valley University. The Vernal, Utah, native played two collegiate seasons at Utah Valley University after starting his career in junior college (Dawson Community College and Salt Lake Community College).