Wisconsin Herd Finalizes Roster for Inaugural Season

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has finalized the 2017-18 roster for the start of the team’s inaugural season.

The Herd’s roster includes two Two-Way Contract players, two affiliate players, two players acquired via trades, four players selected the 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft, one player picked in the 2017 NBA G League Draft and one player from the Herd’s Local Player Tryout.

Vitto Brown, T.J. Dunans and James Siakam were waived to establish the final roster of 12 active players.

Fans can meet the players on the Herd’s inaugural roster and hear from Herd Head Coach Jordan Brady at the Herd’s Meet the Team party TOMORROW, Friday, Nov. 3, at Fox River Brewing Company (1501 Arboretum Dr., Oshkosh, WI). The festivities start at 6:30 p.m. with introductory remarks from Coach Brady slated for 6:45 p.m.

The Herd’s inaugural season begins on Monday, Nov. 6, against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Fans are invited to watch the first game in Herd history at the official Season Watch Party at Fox River Brewing Company. The watch party starts at 6:30 p.m. with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Wisconsin Herd’s inaugural roster for the 2017-18 season includes: