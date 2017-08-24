Wisconsin Herd Announce 2017-18 Season Schedule

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will tip off its first game in franchise history on the road against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Nov. 6. The Herd will host its inaugural season home opener against the Windy City Bulls on Friday, Nov. 17. The team faces off against the Maine Red Claws at home the following evening, marking the first of six back-to-back weekend home games for the Herd in 2017-18.

The 50-game 2017-18 schedule for the Herd includes 24 home games, 24 road contests and two neutral site games played in Mississauga, Ontario, as part of the annual NBA G League Showcase in January.

The full Wisconsin Herd schedule for its inaugural season can be found here: http://gleague.nba.com/schedule/

Highlights of the 2017-18 Herd regular season schedule include:

All Herd home games tipping off at 7:00 p.m., with the exception of a matinee day game at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, against the Erie BayHawks.

Sixteen home games on either Friday or Saturday.

The Herd will play all teams in the Eastern Conference a minimum of three times and will see eight of the 13 teams in the Western Conference.

The lone visit from the 2016-17 NBA G League Champion Raptors 905 is on Saturday, March 3.

The Herd will host all three 2017 NBA G League Expansion teams during their inaugural seasons.

The Wisconsin Herd’s inaugural season schedule tips off with one of the team’s two season-long, four-game, road trip (Nov. 6-11 and Dec. 23-30) and features two season-long, three-game, homestands in December (Dec. 6-9 and Dec. 15-20) and one, three-game, homestand before and after the All-Star Break (Feb. 9-21).

SCHEDULING NOTES: The Herd have nine back-to-back sets (six home/home, two road/road, one road/home) … SCHEDULE BY MONTH (HOME/ROAD): November (3/6), December (7/6), January (4/4), February (4/4), March (6/4) … SCHEDULE BY DAY OF THE WEEK (HOME/ROAD): Sunday (0/1), Monday (0/4), Tuesday (1/1), Wednesday (7/4), Thursday (0/3), Friday (8/4), Saturday (8/7).

Fans can secure tickets to all 2017-18 Herd home games, with season ticket pages beginning at just $192. To purchase season tickets, or for more information on the Wisconsin Herd, visit www.wisconsinherd.com or call a Herd sales representative at (920) 233-HERD.

