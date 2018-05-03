P!nk to Perform at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in May 2019

Three-time Grammy Award winner, esteemed performer and international pop icon P!nk will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Thursday, May 2, 2019, as part of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s newest world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

"We are going to 'get the party started' with P!nk next May at the WESC,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “P!nk puts on one of the best live performances, and we cannot wait for her amazing production in Milwaukee."

To celebrate the announcement, the exterior of the WESC, the 5th Street LED board and the exterior of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center were lit in pink Wednesday evening and will be again Thursday evening.

Since her debut in 2000, P!nk has released seven studio albums, one greatest hits album, sold over 50 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at No. 1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (19 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2017 Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipient), two MTV Europe Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013 and has sold out arenas all over the world. Her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma is certified platinum, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 chart and marked a career high for first week sales. Additionally, the album debuted at No. 1 in 10 other countries, on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and Digital Albums Chart. The first single, “What About US” is also certified platinum, received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and reached No. 1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart earning her ninth leader on the chart, the most number-ones at the format for a female (second overall).

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.