Milwaukee Bucks Re-sign Tony Snell

MILWAUKEE (July 31, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed restricted free agent guard Tony Snell. Terms of the contract were not disclosed in accordance with team policy.

“Tony was an integral part of our team’s improvement last season and we’re excited to re-sign him,” said General Manager Jon Horst. “He is a tireless worker, a terrific teammate and a man of great character. We look forward to having him back with the Bucks as we continue to build toward a championship.”

Snell had the best season of his four-year NBA career in 2016-17 – his first with the Bucks – as he set new career-highs in points (8.5), rebounds (3.1), assists (1.2) and minutes (29.2) per game while playing and starting a career-high 80 games. Snell also set new personal bests in 3-point percentage (.406) and field goal percentage (.455) during the 2016-17 season after he was acquired by the Bucks in October.

“I’m grateful to the Bucks ownership and everyone in the organization for believing in me,” Snell said. “We’re building something special here and I’m fortunate to work with great coaches and teammates. I can’t wait to get the season started and continue our positive momentum from last season.”

A 6-foot-7 guard, Snell has career averages of 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.4 minutes per game. Originally selected out of New Mexico with the 20th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, Snell has appeared in 293 games (147 starts) in four seasons.

