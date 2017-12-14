Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2K League Team Named Bucks Gaming

Bucks Gaming, the Milwaukee Bucks’ affiliated NBA 2K League team, set to begin play in the inaugural season in 2018, unveiled its new name and logos today. The new logo for the team is inspired by the Bucks’ existing globally recognized logo with an edgier twist for the NBA 2K League. Bucks Gaming is one of 17 teams in the 2K League, which starts in May of 2018.

“The NBA 2K League provides a great opportunity for the Bucks to further engage the global basketball and gaming audience,” said Wes Edens, Bucks co-owner and chairman of the NBA’s esports committee. “The way fans experience and interact with sports is rapidly evolving and esports are at the forefront of innovation. We are excited to be one of the founding teams of the 2K League as we enhance our organization by adding another team.”

The primary logo for Bucks Gaming features a stag, which throughout mythology has been portrayed as the king of the forest. With distinct lines and sharp edges creating a buck ready to strike, the Bucks Gaming logo represents the organization’s fierce independence and bold confidence. Negative space in the logo is utilized in the buck’s head to create both a “B” representing Bucks Gaming, as well as subtle reminders of the buck’s forward movement. The logo represents the idea of genuine nobility, with the buck’s antlers creating a figurative crown declaring his place at the front of the pack with a deep sense of pride.

“The reveal of our team names and logos is an exciting milestone as we move toward the NBA 2K League’s inaugural season in 2018, and we can’t wait for the NBA 2K community and fans to see them,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue.

The next step for Bucks Gaming and the 2K League begins in January with the NBA 2K League Qualifier from Jan. 1-31. The NBA 2K League Qualifier is the initial step for hopeful players to be a part of the first season of the 2K League. All prospective players need to win 50 games in NBA 2K18’s Pro-Am mode and complete an online application by Jan. 31 to receive an invitation to the next round of tryouts in February. The NBA 2K League Qualifier is available to anyone in the world who has a copy of NBA 2K18 (XboxOne or PS4) and is 18 or older.

For more information on Bucks Gaming visit www.bucksgg.com, or follow Bucks Gaming on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @BucksGG.

About the NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Launching in 2018, the league will feature the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s 17 teams will draft gamers to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. The league will host tryouts in early 2018, followed by a draft in March and the season tip-off in May. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit www.NBA2KLeague.com.