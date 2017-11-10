Milwaukee Bucks to Host Veteran's Night Sponsored by We Energies on Saturday

To show appreciation for veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, and in celebration of the NBA’s Hoops for Troops Week, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting Veteran’s Night sponsored by We Energies on Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. and the Bucks are offering a special ticket price to military members, past and present, for Veteran’s Night sponsored by We Energies.

Any active military member or veteran can get up to six tickets to Veteran’s Night sponsored by We Energies for just $10 each. Tickets must be bought at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and a military ID is required to purchase tickets at the discounted price. Non-military members or veterans can still get in on the action for Veteran’s Night sponsored by We Energies by purchasing a special “Bango’s Locker” ticket package, which includes a ticket to Saturday’s game plus a Hoops for Troops hat, starting at just $39. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.bucks.com/bangoslocker.