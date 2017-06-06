Milwaukee Bucks Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant to Running Rebels Capital Campaign

Bucks’ VP of Player and Organizational Development Craig Robinson tabbed as co-chair of campaign

MILWAUKEE (June 6, 2017) - The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation (MBF) today awarded a $100,000 grant to the Running Rebels Community Organization (RRCO). Alicia Dupies, Executive Director of the Foundation, and Bucks Vice President of Player and Organizational Development Craig Robinson, co-chair of the RRCO capital campaign, made the presentation this morning at the Running Rebels’ new community center (225 W. Capitol Dr.) in Milwaukee’s historic Harambee neighborhood. Robinson and Clifton Phelps, Vice President of Business Development at JCP Construction, have been tabbed by the RRCO to lead its $4.1 million Full Circle capital campaign.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have worked closely with the Running Rebels in a deep and meaningful way over the last two seasons,” said Dupies. “From mentoring programs like ‘Own Your Future’ or ‘Mentoring Mondays’, to visits by Craig, Bucks legend Marques Johnson or our current players, we know firsthand how great the work is by Running Rebels. The campaign will significantly impact the Rebels’ ability to broaden their work in our community and it means that much more to make the announcement on the one year anniversary of the launch of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.”

The new community center has tripled the RRCO operating space and includes a gymnasium, cafeteria, catering kitchen, computer labs and offices for its 125 person staff. The capital campaign will support the purchase of the property, fund improvements to the original Fond du Lac Ave. community center, create a building reserve fund and provide resources to support programs for hundreds of additional youth and families each year.

RRCO has secured more than $1 million in gifts and pledges to date. The Zilber Family Foundation, dedicated to enhancing the well-being of individuals, families, and neighborhoods – especially in the City of Milwaukee - awarded a $500,000 lead gift in November 2016 and pledged an additional $500,000 as a challenge grant to close the campaign. A wide array of community partners, including IFF, Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, have provided additional support.

About the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation is dedicated to improving outcomes for underserved populations in Wisconsin by providing financial grants, developing innovative partnerships and supporting impactful ideas in Youth Education, Youth Health and Wellness, and Community betterment. Established in 2016, the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation is a nonprofit foundation affiliated with the Milwaukee Bucks professional basketball team.