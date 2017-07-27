Milwaukee Bucks Dancers Final Audition Set for Tonight at 7 P.M.

MILWAUKEE (July 27, 2017) – After two days of initial auditions and callbacks, followed by a rigorous week of prep classes, finalists for the 2017-18 Milwaukee Bucks Dancers will have their final audition TONIGHT, at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall inside the Marcus Center for Performing Arts. The 22 finalists will begin their final audition at 7 p.m. The night will culminate with the selection of the 28th Milwaukee Bucks Dancers team, which will perform at all Bucks home games during the 2017-18 season.

Tonight’s audition is free and open to media and the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the audition starting at 7 p.m. Following the audition, the fun will continue as the Bucks and Milwaukee Bucks Dancers invite fans to The Garden (725 N. Milwaukee St.) for a post-audition celebration. The after-party is free, open to the public and includes complimentary appetizers and beverage specials.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS DANCERS FINAL AUDITION