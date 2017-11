Milwaukee Bucks center John Henson will miss tomorrow’s game at Phoenix following a successful eye procedure this morning in Chicago by Dr. Parag Majmudar. Henson is scheduled to join the team later this week in preparation for Saturday’s game in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz.

In 16 games (9 starts) this season, Henson is averaging 6.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocked shots in 22.5 minutes per game.