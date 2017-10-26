Maroon 5 to Bring the Red Pill Blues Tour to Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center In Milwaukee on Sept. 16, 2018

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum Maroon 5 will bring its Red Pill Blues Tour world tour produced by Live Nation to the much anticipated Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. This marks the first announced concert at the new world-class venue.

Tickets for the show will go on sale starting Saturday, November 4th at 10:00 am local time on Ticketmaster.com.

The world tour is happening in conjunction with the release of Maroon 5’s highly anticipated new studio album, Red Pill Blues.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 30th at 12:00 pm local time through Friday, November 3rd at 10:00pm local time.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 30th and November 10th will be able to redeem (1) physical or digital copy of Maroon 5’s new album “Red Pill Blues” out Friday, November 3rd, 2017. All albums must be redeemed by Feburary 3rd, 2018 at 11:59pm PST.

Maroon 5’s 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues, is set to debut on November 3, 2017 (222/ Interscope). Executive produced by J. Kash and Adam Levine, and featuring special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis, the album will include both a 10-track standard edition, as well as deluxe version (fans can pre-order the album HERE). The band is set to kick off the release week for their new album with a series of television appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (11/1), TODAY (11/2) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (11/7).

Maroon 5 recently debuted the album’s irresistible new single, “What Lovers Do,” which features Top Dawg Entertainment artist SZA. The song has quickly climbed into the top 10 on both the Top 40 and HOT AC radio charts, as well as clocking 143 million streams on Spotify and nearly a combined 75 million views on YouTube. In addition to their new hit single, the band also just premiered two eagerly awaited unreleased songs from the album, the undeniably catchy “Help Me Out,” which features Julia Michaels making a show-stopping cameo, and the cinematic rhythmic track “Whiskey” ft. A$AP Rocky.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Coors, with several more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is ICON Venue Group.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

About Maroon 5

Maroon 5 stand out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards and become “the most successful group in the history of the Billboard Hot 100” with 12 Top 10 entries, sold over 20 million albums and 48 million singles worldwide. The band has additionally earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5 won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane and their double platinum album, It Won't be Soon Before Long. In 2010, the band released their third studio album, Hands All Over, which featured the hit singles “Misery” and the anthemic “Moves Like Jagger,” which has become one of the best-selling singles of all time. In 2012, Maroon 5 released Overexposed, which quickly reinforced the group’s status as a powerhouse in popular music with all of the collection’s singles rising to the top of the charts. The band quickly also set a record for the most #1’s (six in total) by a group in the Top 40 chart’s 20-year history. Maroon 5’s most recent studio album, V, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart and featured the hit singles “Maps,” “Animals” and “Sugar,” all of which went #1 on the Top 40 chart. The music video for the album’s GRAMMY- nominated single "Sugar" has notably logged a record setting 2+ billion views to date. 2017 saw the musicians release two additional chart-topping singles, “Don’t Wanna Know” and “Cold,” as well as close out a massive world tour that touched down in 30-plus countries for 120 concerts in front of more than 2.5 million fans. On this tour, Maroon 5 also became the first American artist to headline two nights at “Rock In Rio” in September 2017.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.