Khris Middleton Medically Cleared to Play Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been medically cleared to return to game action on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when the team hosts the Miami Heat. Middleton made the announcement during tonight’s broadcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin. Game time for Wednesday’s contest at the BMO Harris Bradley Center is 7 p.m.

Middleton suffered a ruptured left hamstring during a preseason workout on Sept. 20, and underwent surgery to repair the injury on Sept. 29. The fifth-year forward will have missed the first 50 games of the season while rehabbing the injury.

