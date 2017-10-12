Jim Gaffigan to Perform First Comedy Show at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (October 12, 2017) – Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform the first-ever comedy show at the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. This is the first announced show for the new world-class arena in Milwaukee, which will open in the fall of 2018.

One of the country’s most popular and widespread appealing comedians, Gaffigan will perform in the round, unlike most traditional arena comedy performances, which will allow for an intimate entertainment experience. Tickets for Gaffigan’s show, which is presented by Pabst Theater Group, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com.

“We’re very excited that Midwest native Jim Gaffigan will perform the first comedy show at the new arena in Milwaukee,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “This is just the beginning of a wide-ranging slate of major programming announcements for what will be the finest venue in the country. Our goal is to bring the best of everything to Milwaukee.”

“After 10 years of sold out New Year's Eve shows at The Pabst Theater, we are thrilled to welcome Jim Gaffigan back to Milwaukee in a big way as the first show announced for the new Bucks arena," said Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group. "Jim is a Milwaukee favorite with a deep affinity for our city. It's the perfect show to bring the community together to celebrate downtown's newest entertainment destination."

Gaffigan, who is also an actor, writer and producer, has a strong connection to Milwaukee and Wisconsin. His wife, Jeannie, is a Milwaukee-native and he has performed in the state many times. In his over 25-year comedy career, Gaffigan has appeared in five comedy specials, including his most recent one, Cinco, and also co-created and starred in The Jim Gaffigan Show, which aired on TV Land. Gaffigan can be seen in the upcoming dramatic film Chappaquiddick.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Coors, with several more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is ICON Venue Group.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.