Full Season Tickets For Bucks' Inaugural Season In The New Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center Are On Sale Now

Full season ticket memberships for the Milwaukee Bucks’ inaugural 2018-19 season in the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) are now on sale to the general public. Fans wishing to buy full season ticket memberships to watch the Bucks in the NBA’s newest arena can do so by visiting www.bucks.com/fulls or by calling the Bucks ticket office at (414) 227-0599.

“There’s an incredible amount of buzz about Milwaukee’s new downtown arena and the Bucks,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “We’re excited to create an unprecedented experience and look forward to opening our doors to this world-class venue. It’s a great time to be a Bucks fan. ”

The only way Bucks fans can ensure their seat location at the new arena is through the purchase of a Bucks full season ticket membership. The new 17,500-seat arena will offer unsurpassed sightlines for Bucks games, creating an intimate configuration perfectly suited for basketball and all events. The state-of-the-art WESC is 75 percent complete and will open in the fall of 2018.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Coors, with several more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is ICON Venue Group.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.