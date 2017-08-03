Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center Officially Opens as Milwaukee Bucks New Training Center

The Milwaukee Bucks today opened the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the team’s state-of-the-art training facility in downtown Milwaukee.

The 77,500 square-foot Sports Science Center is located on the corner of Sixth Street and Juneau Avenue, a block from the team’s current arena, the BMO Harris Bradley Center, and across the street from the new Bucks arena scheduled to open in the fall of 2018. The Sports Science Center boasts world-class amenities throughout, including two full-sized basketball courts, an expansive strength training room with a cardio deck overlooking the space, three hydrotherapy pools, top-of-the-line player amenities including a new player lounge, spacious locker room area, an outpost of Gee’s Clippers barbershop, kitchen area overseen by the team’s personal chef and dietitian, a Gatorade fueling station, a media workroom and office space for the team’s coaches, general manager and basketball staff. The Sports Science Center also features an outdoor patio area with a fire pit, grill and seating, which overlooks the new Bucks arena and Milwaukee skyline.

“The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center is going to give us a very distinct advantage in on-court improvement, rehabilitation and player recruitment,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “We thank Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin for their great partnership with the Bucks. We are proud to provide the very best for our team and to welcome our players, coaches and training staff in their new home.”

“The new Sports Science Center is amazing and offers us exactly the tools we need to compete for a championship,” Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “Everything from the courts, to the training area, to the rehab facilities, to our new locker room and player lounge is first class.”

“As Peter and I emphasized when we announced our community partnership last year, we are united around a vision to build a healthier and more vibrant Milwaukee,” said Cathy Jacobson, President and CEO of Froedtert Health. “The name Sports Science Center underscores that connection, because this innovative new facility sets the stage for advances in sports medicine and injury prevention that will benefit all of us in the years to come. I’m proud that the Froedtert & MCW health network’s deep expertise in medical care and research will help make that possible.”

“The opening of the Sports Science Center is a momentous occasion and the result of great teamwork from all of those involved,” said Bucks co-owner Mike Fascitelli, who oversaw the development of the project. “This state-of-the-art training center will be a major foundation for the long-term success of the Bucks. Milwaukee and its players deserve the best and that’s what we’ve delivered.”

As part of the collaboration on the Sports Science Center, Froedtert & MCW physicians will be the official health care providers for the Bucks players and will work closely with the Bucks training staff to devise training and rehabilitation programs for Bucks players. The Sports Science Center will serve as the hub for new athletic performance research endeavors conducted jointly by the Bucks and MCW sports medicine doctors and researchers. The Sports Science Center is adjacent to the new 37,000 square-foot Froedtert & MCW McKinley Health Center, which will serve as a health care resource for Milwaukee residents on the near north side as well as downtown, and is scheduled to open this fall.

“MCW is honored to add our extensive research capabilities to the partnership with the Bucks, who are using world-class technologies for groundbreaking work on the prevention and treatment of sports related injuries, and our outstanding clinical partner Froedtert Health,” said John R. Raymond, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Medical College of Wisconsin. “We are making new discoveries in sports health to improve player safety, prevent sports injury, refine surgical techniques, and understand how to prevent and treat concussion and traumatic brain injury – which will be accelerated by combining our world-class researchers with world-class athletes. We are confident that this innovative collaboration will result in a significant, tangible and lasting impact on the health of our community.”

The Sports Science Center was designed by Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) and internationally renowned design firm Populous. The design seamlessly weaves into the aesthetic of the entire master plan for the former Park East corridor, featuring dark brick, a glass entrance and a weather zinc exterior, similar to the design of the new arena. ICON Venue Group was the owner representative and project manager, while JP Cullen served as the construction manager for the Sports Science Center. Coakley Brothers and Brothers Business Interiors provided overarching sourcing, procurement and moving services for the top-of-the-line furniture found throughout the Sports Science Center.

“This facility is designed to promote an atmosphere of collaboration between players, coaches, trainers and front office alike, in order to encourage innovation, enhanced performance and team building,” EUA CEO Greg Uhen said.

“The Sports Science Center will foster the potential of individual players, while allowing the entire team to come together as never before in a state-of-the-art learning and training facility,” said Zac Braselton, project designer at Populous.