Celebratory Topping Off Ceremony Held at New Bucks Arena

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Department of Administration Secretary and Wisconsin Center District Chairman Scott Neitzel, Milwaukee Tool President Steven Richman and representatives from Mortenson Construction and ICON Venue Group joined more than 700 construction workers today to celebrate the topping off of Milwaukee’s new entertainment and sports venue at the Milwaukee Tool Construction Site. Topping off is the tradition held by builders when the last beam, ceremonial beam or highest beam is placed atop a structure during construction.

“Today’s topping off celebration is a testament to all the project leaders and skilled craft workers who are committed to building the most spectacular arena in the world,” said Feigin. “There is still more work to be done, but we are proud to celebrate this momentous occasion and look forward to bringing this arena to life with the best of sports and entertainment.”

“Accomplishing this milestone is a direct result of the dedication, commitment, and hard work of the project team and craft workers,” said Mike Sorge, Construction Executive and Project Director at Mortenson Construction. “Their continued efforts to keep the project on schedule and budget while safely building this landmark facility is driving the project’s success. The topping off is a milestone to celebrate as we build the future and continue to focus on successfully delivering this new arena to the Milwaukee community.

The new state-of-the-art Bucks arena is currently 55 percent complete and on track to open in the fall of 2018. In addition to being the home of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Marquette men’s basketball team, the arena will host major concerts, family shows, boxing, MMA, NCAA men’s basketball tournament games and other special events. Both the Bucks and Marquette will begin play in the new arena for their 2018-19 seasons.