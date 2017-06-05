Bucks Third Annual Summer Block Party Set for Saturday, June 10, at Schlitz Park

The Milwaukee Bucks will be filling local streets once again with entertainment, fun and a festival-like atmosphere for the Bucks Third Annual Summer Block Party. The third edition of the block party will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Second Street and Cherry Street outside of the Bucks offices in Schlitz Park, and will consist of current and former Bucks players, live entertainment, food, drinks and everything that makes summer festivals in Milwaukee can’t-miss events. The highlight of this year’s Summer Block Party will be a special announcement at 2 p.m. that will be the first major announcement of the Bucks’ 50th Anniversary celebration – a season-long celebration of the Bucks’ 50th season calling Milwaukee home that will take place throughout the 2017-18 season.

Rookie of the Year candidate Malcolm Brogdon, and fellow guards Gary Payton II and Rashad Vaughn, along with Bucks legends Vin Baker, Bob Dandridge, Marques Johnson and Desmond Mason, are scheduled to be in attendance to sign autographs and interact with the crowd. Live music, presented by Sucher Entertainment and FLYE entertainment, will consist of all local bands including Rob Martin, Mt. Zion Roots, Corey Pieper, Cigarette Break and Cincere, while food and drinks will available for purchase by Davian’s catering, nearby Third Street restaurants and local food trucks. A special Bucks history and museum display, a Bucks Pro Shops tent, and over 50 vendors will be set up in addition to the entire Bucks Entertainment network that will also be on site.

BUCKS THIRD ANNUAL SUMMER BLOCK PARTY INFORMATION

What: Third annual Bucks Summer Block party featuring current and former Bucks players, Bucks entertainment groups, local bands, local food and drinks, games and vendors When: Saturday, June 10

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

*2 p.m. – Special announcement to tip-off the Bucks’ 50th Anniversary celebration Where: Schlitz Park, in front of the Stock-House building along Second Street and Cherry Street

The event is FREE!