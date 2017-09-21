Bucks Sign Kendall Marshall

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent guard Kendall Marshall to a training camp contract.

Marshall, 26, appeared in 21 games (18 starts) last season for the Reno Bighorns of the NBA G League and averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 36.2 minutes per contest. He started in all five games this summer for Team USA in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament and averaged 3.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Gold Medal winning squad.

A four-year NBA veteran, Marshall was the 13th overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. He sports career averages of 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 160 games (57 starts) with Phoenix, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.



